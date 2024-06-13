One week to go: Translink again on board with Best of the West

WHILE attention is understandably focused on the exciting new transport hub of Belfast Grand Central Station as its opening draws ever closer, in West Belfast Translink remains concentrated on its daily job of keeping people moving and connected.

At the Falls Depot, the sustainable transport revolution continues, with work forging ahead on making the facility a state-of-the-art centre for zero-emission vehicles. Watch this space for more on that project as it continues.

Public transport is the beating heart of West Belfast’s business, work and social scene, and so it’s no surprise that Translink is once more on board with the annual Best of the West extravaganza, which pays tribute those who daily make life better for us all.

At the Falls Depot, we met depot manager Stephen Montgomery, who spoke to us about his pride in the role Translink plays in serving not only the people of West Belfast, but the ever-increasing numbers of visitors and tourists drawn to the area’s energy and enthusiasm; to its past and to its present.

Stephen praised the strength of community spirit in West Belfast and he had warm words of praise for his colleagues in the local Translink team for the role they play across Belfast’s Metro and Glider networks which serve the community every day.

“There is a wealth of talent, skills and commitment to the local community in West Belfast, with a great range of independent businesses as well as new and established visitor attractions which bring tourists and visitors from outside the local area,” he said.

“It’s great to see Best of the West celebrating these achievements and we’re delighted that our local staff will also be recognised for the important part they play in serving the local community across our Metro and Glider network.

“Translink is proud to play an essential role in keeping people and businesses better connected and in bringing visitors to the area to enjoy everything that West Belfast has to offer.

“Translink continues to invest in and commit to continuous improvement and the new Belfast Grand Central Station which will open this autumn will be another great addition to help connect people with West Belfast.

“We’re also playing our part in climate action with the roll-out of zero-emission Metro buses across the network, including Falls Depot, helping to create a cleaner, greener environment for the future.”