Online programme this Sunday will mark the end of the 1981 hunger-strike

HISTORIC YEAR: Former Armagh women's prison prisoners Sile Darragh, Ann Marie Quinn, Sinead Walsh and Mary Doyle are interviewed by Mairead Farrell TD

THIS Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1981 hunger-strike – one of the most significant dates in modern Irish history.

To mark the anniversary Féile an Phobail, Ireland’s biggest community arts festival, will premiere a feature length documentary online reflecting upon the events of that year.

Programme director Tony Devlin gave a rundown ahead of Sunday’s screening.

“This Sunday evening ‘1981 in Story and in Song’ will premiere online," he said.

“Political prisoners from Armagh Women’s Gaol and men from the H-Blocks of Long Kesh, who played pivotal roles during this period, will speak candidly about their lived experiences.

“This is their untold story.

“This feature length production is the culmination of many months of work, both here in Ireland and in the United States and I want to thank everyone who supported and contributed to the programme.

“Bobby Sands once said, 'The men of art have lost their heart', and this programme is an expression of the men and women of art, and others, who now want to share their heart in gratitude for the sacrifices made in that fateful year.”

Former H-Block prisoners' leader Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane, centre, and former hunger-striker Laurence McKeown are interviewed by Joe Austin, left, for the programme

New York Attorney Marty Glennon, who co-produced the programme, said: “1981 was a watershed year in modern Irish history.

“Bobby Sands led a hunger-strike for political status in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh and was elected as MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone before his death on 5th May 1981 after 66 days on hunger-strike.

“The hunger-strike would span the entire summer of that year and result in the deaths of ten young Irishmen. It garnered the attention of the world and focused international attention on the British Government’s policies in Ireland.

“The story of the 1981 hunger-strike must be told in its entirety both here in Ireland and internationally and I was honoured to be involved as a co-producer.”

Fellow co-producer Harry Connolly, Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, said the programme is a reflection on a year and series of events "that would change the course of Irish history forever".

“In this 90-minute documentary there are contributions from many former political prisoners, and from international figures such as the Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in the United States Congress, Representative Richie Neal, and from Nathi Mthethwa, Minister in the ANC Government in South Africa.

“There are also international contributions from Italy, Venezuela, Palestine, Corsica and Nicaragua.

“The impact of the 1981 hunger-strike on movements for change across the world was immense and this programme gives some insight into that.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Féile an Phobail are delighted to host and showcase the premiere of this feature length programme.

“You can watch the programme, ‘1981 in Story and in Song’, this Sunday 3rd October at 8pm live here and You Tube.

“Well done to everyone involved in making this programme happen.”