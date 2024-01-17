Only essential journeys should be made on Thursday

ICY CONDITIONS: Cycling on Divis Road on Black Mountain this afternoon. Motorists are being warned that only essential journeys should be made on Thursday Photo: Thomas McMullan

THE Department for Infrastructure is warning motorists that only essential journeys should be made on Thursday, due to a combination of industrial action and particularly cold weather.

The Department said that the road network will be "hazardous for travel" due to widespread icy conditions and will not have been gritted apart from some limited gritting on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4. However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling tomorrow on any part of the road network.

Road gritters will be on strike on Thursday as part of wider public sector industrial action over pay.

The Department has said that anyone who must travel on the road should take great care, reduce their speed and remain alert to other road users at all times.

Pedestrians should equally take great care when walking on footpaths.

The Met Office have advised that tonight, Wednesday, there will be further snow showers affecting northern parts and eastern coastal areas continuing overnight. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Thursday will be another cold day with sunny spells and snow showers, most frequent in the north. Maximum temperature 3 °C.