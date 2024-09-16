Open Day at South-West Belfast Foodbank

SOUTH-West Belfast Foodbank are opening their doors to the public with an Open Day next week.

Based on the Stewartstown Road, the food bank offer vital emergency food and practical support to people left without enough money to live on

The area covered includes the Colin area, Andersonstown, Falls, Ballymurphy, Whiterock, Turf Lodge, Springfield Road, the west side of the city centre, up to and including Dunmurry and Finaghy.

During the last year, they have helped 7,045 people in crisis who were given three-day emergency food supplies. A total of 83,558 meals were provided in the last year and 35,108 kg of food given out directly to those needing food banks or through other organisations in the last year. South-West Belfast Foodbank are hosting a special open day on Wednesday, September 18 from 2-8pm.

Staff will be on hand to chat about food bank operations, the referral process, and current campaigns addressing food poverty. Learn how to weigh-in food, sort and check use-by dates, and prepare food parcels for different sizes of families.

There is a tablecloth-activity where you can leave your comments. There will also be two talks on the food bank and the Trussell Trust community of food banks at 5pm and 8pm.

Foodbank manager Edel Diamond said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of many individuals, businesses, schools, churches, community and sports groups who have donated food or raised funds for those in need over several years.

"Since many people wonder how a foodbank works, this is an opportunity for anyone to come and have a chat or a hands-on experience of how the foodbank operates”.

“If you have any questions, or want to share your experiences or thoughts, please come along. We look forward to seeing you on the day.”

South-West Belfast Foodbank

1st Floor, 124 Stewartstown Road

Belfast BT11 9JQ

Tel: 07938706552

E:info@southwestbelfast.foodbank.org.uk