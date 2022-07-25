West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn announces pregnancy after IVF treatment

A WEST Belfast MLA has announced she is expecting a baby boy after going through IVF treatment.

Sinn Féin representative Órlaithí Flynn took to social media to announce news of her "miracle" baby.

Ms Flynn told of her difficulty in conceiving, including the loss of a previous pregnancy.

"I don’t usually share personal news on social media but on this occasion I would like to, if it gives at least one person a small bit of hope or comfort who might be on a similar journey," she said.

"The past few years have been emotional and difficult at times as I have went through my own journey of trying to conceive, having surgery, going through IVF and losing our first pregnancy.

"Second time around, our miracle came true and yesterday we found out the most special news; we are having a son.

"I will count my blessings every single day and never forget the love and support that all my family, friends and staff from the NHS have shown me throughout this time."