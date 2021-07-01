Department for Infrastructure contacts police over Ormeau loyalist flags

THE Department for Infrastructure has contacted the PSNI for advice over the erection of loyalist flags on the Ormeau Road.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey last week called on the department to remove the flags, which she said were erected to "intimidate" residents in the mixed Ballynafeigh area.

It comes as loyalist flags have been erected in other mixed areas of Belfast and Lisburn in recent weeks.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department has now contacted the PSNI for advice. Our approach generally is that we will take action if displays create road safety concerns; we will also take action to arrange for the removal of flags / banners or paint from kerbstones / signs where there is clear community support for their removal and where we are satisfied that removing them will not further raise community tensions or present risks to the safety of our staff and contractors.”

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick from the PSNI said the removal of the flags is "not the responsibility" of police. However, he said the PSNI would "work to ascertain proof of permission for erecting a banner or flag and gather evidence in the event that any offence is committed."

He added: “Details are passed to the relevant land or property owner, who will decide on the appropriate course of action which may include the matter being reported for prosecution."

In 2018, the Ballynafeigh area became the subject of a so-called loyalist flags protocol, which attempted to address issue of paramilitary flags.

Under the protocol, only union and 'Ulster' flags are to be erected, with flags put up in June and removed by mid-September.

The protocol was agreed by loyalists without consultation with local residents.