Our Lady Queen of Peace PS pupils are NI Water's new 'sewer detectives'

THREE PS: Pupils from Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School Dunmurry with NI Water Customer Field Manager Daniel Toal and Sinn Féin Councillor Siobhán McCallin

PUPILS at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry have become NI Water’s newest sewer detectives helping to get to the bottom of blocked sewers in the area.

NI Water staff gave the children the knowledge to investigate and solve the riddles of clogged pipes and overflowing toilets to protect their school from sewer flooding. The NI Water wastewater and education teams highlighted the importance of only flushing the three Ps, paper, poo and pee, due to recent blockage issues at the school.

The visit aimed to raise awareness about the significant problems caused by flushing inappropriate items down the toilet.

During the event the children enjoyed NI Water’s interactive demonstrations and discussions and observed firsthand the common problems caused by flushing items other than pee, poo and paper. They were shown how items such as wet wipes and other non-biodegradable materials can cause major blockages in the sewer system, leading to unpleasant and costly overflow incidents.

Daniel Toal, Customer Field Manager with NI Water, said: “NI Water frequently tackles the messy challenges of sewer flooding and blockages caused by baby wipes and sanitary items. By enlightening the children today, we hope they will embrace our golden rule of the three ps – only flush the three, paper, poo and pee. We trust they will take these habits home and become toilet heroes by spreading the message to friends and family.

“The children have had to witness the aftermath of an overflowing manhole on their school grounds. This could easily be prevented from occurring again if everyone in the community works together and simply bins their bathroom rubbish rather than flushing it.

"We know it is a problem coming from the wider residential area, people simply not realising that when they flush the wrong items, they will reappear at the local school. By bringing in a toilet demonstration, we showed the students the serious problems caused by the main culprit – the innocent baby wipe.”

Sinn Féin councillor Siobhán McCallin, who attended the event, added: “It was great to join staff and pupils of Our Lady Queen of Peace for an educational event hosted by NI Water.

"Hopefully the children enjoyed the experience and will inform their families to flush only the three ps and not to flush wipes to prevent further blockages resulting in the raw sewage coming up through the car park.

"Thanks to NI Water for swift action and providing this expert knowledge to the children.”