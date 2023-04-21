'Our neighbours saved our lives', say Poleglass family following blaze

ARSON: The van was set alight outside the property in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A POLEGLASS family have thanked the local community for their support following a horrific arson attack on their property.

Emergency services attended the scene of the attack last Wednesday morning, where a van was set alight at the property while the family slept inside. No injuries have been reported but excessive damage was caused to the van.

Police have confirmed two men aged 21 and 20-years-old were arrested but have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Martin and Annie McDonagh, who have been living in the Ardcaoin Drive area for almost twenty years, said an incident like this has never happened to them before.

“It was our neighbours that saved our lives,” said Ann-Marie who was asleep in the house with her fifteen-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, while the blaze erupted outside.

“I was woken up with screams from my daughter after 2am. My biggest concern was to get my daughter and son out. I could see the flames through the window. When I got downstairs, all I could see was thick black smoke. I didn’t know if it was safe to get out.

“While we were trying to get out of the house, my neighbour across the street had called the emergency services.

“I didn’t know what to do and then I heard my neighbour. He risked his own life and got to the door and helped get us out. He put his life in danger to save us and the van was on fire very close.

“I want to say a big thank you to our neighbours for their support, especially the neighbours who kept the hoses on, helped us get out and the support once we got out as well.”

Ann-Marie McKee, who works on the Traveller Project with the Community Restorative Justice, has been supporting the family following the traumatic ordeal.

“This has had a traumatic effect on the whole family, and they want to know why this happened. The CRJ have been supporting the family and working to ensure no further attacks happen to this family again.

“This was not a travelling feud; this family was attacked, and the family want to know why.

“If anyone has any evidence, please contact the CRJ or the PSNI and it will be dealt with discreetly.”

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 115 12/04/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”