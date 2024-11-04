Over £11m investment announced for Waterworks and Alexandra Park

LONG held plans to significantly improve North Belfast's Waterworks and Alexandra Park are a step closer following an announcement that over £11million will be made available for the upgrade.

In total €13.5 million (£11.35 million) will be made available and will go towards Belfast City Council’s 'Reconnected Belfast' project which will also improve links between the two parks to the Belfast Hills and other parts of the city.

Planned improvements include upgrades to entrances, paths, lighting, signage, playparks, bridges and pitches. Refurbishment and essential safety work is also planned for reservoirs at both sites.

New features proposed for the Waterworks include a community space, dog exercise area, basketball court, events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility.

In Alexandra Park, proposed new facilities include a community events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility.

Belfast City Council carried out a public consultation earlier this year on the proposals, with additional consultation and engagement planned again as the plans are developed further.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: "We welcome this major announcement and investment by the Special EU Programmes Body for our Reconnected Belfast project through the PeacePlus programme.

"Our vision for the city is to create community spaces where biodiversity thrives and where people from all communities are supported and can prosper through shared leisure and recreational activities.

“Working in partnership with the Department for Justice, this project will also look at some of the physical barriers which have historically separated the communities in this part of north Belfast. This will be achieved by improving existing facilities and adding a wide range of new features that the community told us they would like to see in any future redevelopment plans.

“We further hope to improve the areas between the parks to bring communities together in welcoming, attractive and safe shared spaces.”

It’s great news that Council has today confirmed this significant EU funding towards two of North Belfast’s iconic parks.



We’ve been working tirelessly to have these parks prioritised in Council’s plans. pic.twitter.com/Giuq5vYTyh — Cllr Conor Maskey (@conormaskey) November 4, 2024

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the announcement would lead to the positive transformation of North Belfast.

“I welcome this announcement which will inject over £11 million worth of investment into Waterworks and Alexandra Parks in North Belfast.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for much-needed funding for these parks to upgrade facilities and ensure they are accessible for all. I regularly met Council highlighting the importance of this investment and I am delighted it has now been agreed.

“Local communities deserve access to first-class, modern green spaces and I’ll continue working to improve these across north Belfast.

“I look forward to the upgrades to our parks beginning and for local people to begin enjoying the improved facilities.”