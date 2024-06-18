Over £45,000 raised to fund life-extending cancer treatment for West Belfast mum (22)

SPECIAL TIMES: Rachael and her partner Rob at her daughter Raeya's first birthday party in March

OVER £45,000 has been raised to support a young West Belfast mother who has been given just months to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Rachael Burns (22), from Andersonstown and now living on the Falls, began experiencing severe headaches and eye discomfort eight months ago and, despite an initial diagnosis of ‘dry eyes’, her symptoms persisted and worsened, prompting a visit to A&E at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

After a number of days spent on a trolley bed in the hospital corridor, an MRI revealed a brain tumour with the rare and aggressive H3K27 mutation, which had also spread down her spine.

She has been given only months to live. Just last year Rachael welcomed the birth of her daughter Raeya.

Due to the size of the tumour, surgery is not an option, but a life-extending treatment only available in Germany called ONC201 was identified but costs for the treatment — including travel — should Rachael qualify for it, could total more than £30,000. Her mother Jennifer Burns set up the fundraising page last Wednesday and over £45,000 has been donated to help fund the treatment.

Any remaining money left over from medical treatment will go into a bank account for Rachael's daughter Raeya to support her in life if the time comes when she loses her mother.

Rachael says she has been "taken aback" from the support of people.

"Knowing that I’ve had that much of an impact on people for them to want to help save me and help my family brings such a warmth to my heart," she explained. "Situations are what you make of them and I refuse to just be another statistic. Anyone close to me knows I have a fiery side and I’m gonna use that to fuel my fight against this.

"I begin my radiation therapy in the next two weeks which is of course scary and not going to cure my illness but with some hope it may slow the cancer. We were told this six weeks of treatment was my only option.

"Upon our own research we have discovered that there are many clinical trials and experimental drugs that doctors don’t want to be liable for so they act as though they just don’t exist.

"ONC201 in Germany which has prolonged the life of many others with my exact brain tumour, one trial showing a doubling of survival time with some patients getting as long as 22 months which is unheard of with a tumour that aggressive.

"I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m not going to get to grow old. I won’t get to be there for all the birthdays and Christmases and broken hearts and that completely destroys me as you take it all for granted until you feel it slipping away from you.

"My Raeya will always know just how much her mummy fought with everything in her power for even a quick glimpse of watching her grow into the beautiful, strong and kind girl I know she will be in this world.

"I will find a way to shrink this tumour and whether it gives me months or years I’m gonna ensure they matter."

You can donate to the fundraising page here.