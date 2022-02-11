OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: 'Protestants want peace not Poleglass'

HOMES FOR CATHOLICS: The plans for the development of the Poleglass estate drew major opposition from within unionism

THIS week on Over The Wire, we are returning to the 1970s as we are joined by prominent historian Dr Éamon Phoenix to take a look back at a period when the chronic housing shortage in Catholic areas led the newly created Housing Executive to propose building a substantial new estate at Poleglass on the outskirts of West Belfast.

That proposal wasn’t without its opposition and drew the attention of the late Rev Dr Ian Paisley and his followers, who famously marched through the area proclaiming that Protestants wanted peace, not Poleglass.

