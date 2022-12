OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Recovering from the trauma of rape

BOOK: Winnie M Li has written a novel based on her experience as a victim of sexual violence

ON 11 April 2008, film producer Winnie M Li was in Belfast for an event marking 10 years of the Good Friday Agreement.



The following day she went for a hike in Colin Glen Forest Park when she fell victim to a violent rape.

After a lengthy period of healing, Winnie put pen to paper and wrote about her experience in a novel and has recently released her second book which deals with the issues arising from the Me Too movement.Winnie joins James McCarthy to talk about her experience.