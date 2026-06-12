A HOUSE was set on fire and a vehicle damaged during further racist violence in Belfast last night.

Police say there was a reduction in the level of disorder on Thursday evening compared to the two previous nights.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "Last night, officers were dealing with some lower level disturbances and keeping focus on patrols of key areas. There were three arrests in total across Northern Ireland - one in connection with disorder on Wednesday and including a man detained following criminal damage to a vehicle in the Taughmonagh area of south Belfast.

"There was an arson attack on a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast and reports of race-hate graffiti in the Dee Street and Newtownards Road area of east Belfast.

"A 27-year-old male threw a stone at a police vehicle during a mobile patrol in Abbeyville Court in Newtownabbey. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. No significant disorder noted in Derry/ Londonderry overnight with one arrest of a 16-year-old male for riotous behaviour the previous night (Wednesday)."

ACC Henderson continued: “There have been 19 arrests so far this week with people already charged to court. Our Public Order Enquiry Team is working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days."