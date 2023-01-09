Glen Parent Youth Group providing invaluable services in Lenadoon

GLEN Parent Youth Group have been at the heart of supporting families in Lenadoon for many years.

Situated on the Suffolk Road, the group located within the Glen Community Complex, provide a range of essential services and amenities for people within the community.

In 2021-2022, children, young people, families and adults used the services on more than 51,000 occasions. This is reflective of the organisations warm, safe space and open-door policy.

The building is a one-stop shop providing a variety of services for groups including Lenadoon Training for Employment Project, Glen Daycare, Glen Parent Youth Group, Lenadoon Community Forum and Lenadoon’s Women’s Group.

Glen Daycare is an award-winning, high-quality daycare which provides affordable childcare for working parents, students in education and training, and referrals from health and social care professionals.

“We have a holistic approach working with families,” said Donna McMahon of Glen Daycare. “The beauty with this organisation is you see effective change happening within families.”

The daycare is available for children aged 0-5-years-old and after that the children can then transition to the after-school’s project. The daycare operates as a social economy not-for-profit.

“If the parent is availing of one-to-one support, counselling or classes, the child can go to the Daycare. Therefore, it’s not just working with the child but working with the whole family as well," added Donna.

The dedication and care of the staff at Glen Daycare has certainly been reflected in their recent award success.

“We won the best Daycare in Belfast award. We won the Best of the West award in July and Workforces’s Employer of the Year. One of our students won Student of the Year as well. We’re always thriving to be the best.

“In a time of need, we always pull together to provide the service.”

Glen Parents' after-schools, youth and inclusion projects have continued to grow and are having a positive impact on the lives of children, young people and families in the Greater Lenadoon area.

The group delivered an intensive after-schools programme this year which included children from Primary 2 to Primary 7 being picked up from school to go to the complex. The programme resulted in the building-up of the children’s self-confidence and desire to succeed in school.

The group also provide evening youth provisions for those aged between 11-18-years-old. The project provides a range of opportunities for the young people who attend and avail of the programme and activities.

In partnership with St Gerard’s Resource Centre, the Inclusion Project runs throughout the year. The scheme encourages participations who don’t attend any youth clubs and give them the opportunity to actually experience attending a youth club and taking part in specific structured programmes designed in partnership with the young people taking part.

Paul Niblock who works with the Inclusion Project said it is “one of the most successful inclusive projects ever to come out of any youth setting".

His colleague Mel Carville added that “it is so rewarding to see the young people progress".

Both Paul and Mel spoke about the passion they feel within their roles, and this is reflected throughout the entire staff in the centre.

“When you go to work and work isn’t work you’re happy in what you do,” said Paul.

Another huge part of what makes Glen Parent so special is Lenadoon Women’s Group providing a vital resource for women and families in the community. During the year Lenadoon Women’s Group provided over 637 individuals and families with support for personal development, health and well-being.

In addition, the group also facilitated a winter appeal which saw more than 200 individuals and families benefitting.

Co-ordinator of the Women’s Group, Greta Doherty, said there isn’t anyone who comes through the door that isn’t supported in some way.

“When you come to Lenadoon’s Women’s Group you start a journey with us,” continued Bronagh Moore, who works within the group.

The group provide a range of courses and support services for women including an excellent 'connecting with your family' course, counselling and therapy. The Women’s Group works hand in hand with the Daycare facility as the women can attend whichever course they may need whilst also ensuring their children are looked after in an award-winning, affordable daycare.

The team say the most rewarding part of their work is seeing women from the area begin to flourish after the classes.