Tributes to Pat Benson who led campaign to regenerate Sailortown

TRIBUTES have been paid to a community stalwart, who led the campaign to regenerate the Sailortown area of North Belfast.

Pat Benson (76) passed away this week. He had suffered from illness in recent years.

Pat was the long-time Chair of Sailortown Regeneration Group (SRG), who led the campaign to rebuild the Docks community for over 20 years with notable successes, including the re-opening of St Joseph's Church.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Terry McKeown of SRG said: "Sailortown Regeneration will greatly miss our long time chair Pat Benson.

"Pat was a proud Sailortown man who led the campaign to revitalise Belfast Docks community for over 20 years.

"His family along with many others were displaced by the travesty which was the building of the Urban Motorway through the centre of Belfast 50 years ago.

"They were promised that their homes would be rebuilt, but it was not to be.

"Then 21 years ago the closure of St Joseph’s reignited a campaign to save it with Paddy at its helm. His driving passion was to re-establish an urban village in this historic city centre area.

"He was a founder of St Joseph’s and St Patrick’s Housing committee and was in close contact with Tony McGann who established the Community led Eldonian Village in Liverpool.

"Paddy found the love of his life in Mamie of Mamie’s shop in the Short Strand. Mamie passed away just over a year ago and his life was not the same.

"However, supported by his loving family, he fought on to drive through his vision to recreate Sailortown as a thriving community .

"He was proudest of the fact that he was instrumental in having the first social housing built in Sailortown in a hundred years and was on the cusp of bringing in more city centre family homes.

"The reopening of St Joseph’s Church could not have been achieved with him as a strong committed trustee and chair. It still stands as a beacon for ex and current residents of Sailortown and is a testament to the passion and spirit of Paddy and his community.

"There is still a way to go, but he can rest easy in the knowledge that he fought the good fight for his community and the generations to come.

"Sailortown Regeneration extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends and can be reassured that his life’s work will be continued to bring Sailortown back as a thriving urban village with St Joseph’s Church and House at its heart.

"Rest easy with Mamie, Paddy. Vaya con Dios Amigo."

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said anyone with any knowledge of the historic Sailortown area of Belfast will khave known Paddy "and his tireless campaigning in support of the area he loved".

"I would like to send love and condolences to his family and friends at this very tough time."

Former North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said she had spoken to Pat just last week.

"I just can't take in the news that Paddy Benson is no longer with us," she said.

"I was speaking with him only last week and as always he was passionate and determined to continue driving the regeneration of St Joseph's Church and Sailortown.

"The impact and imprint Paddy made during his life is immeasurable. This is so so sad but he is now reunited with Mamie. My thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends."

Pat's funeral Mass took place on Thursday in St Matthew's Church in Short Strand.