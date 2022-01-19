Pat Sheehan selected to stand in West Belfast for May's Assembly poll

POLL: Pat Sheehan will stand for Sinn Féin in the West Belfast constituency

SINN Féin has formally selected West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan to contest the upcoming Assembly Election.

Mr Sheehan first entered the Assembly in 2010, succeeding Gerry Adams as West Belfast MLA.

The Sinn Féin education spokesperson will, due to his party's share of the vote in the constituency, hope to be re-elected with votes drawn largely from the Falls area. Sinn Féin currently has four West Belfast MLAs, with each effectively posted to a particular locale.

The retirement of former MLA Fra McCann, who was nominally succeeded by Aisling Reilly MLA, has seen Mr Sheehan take the reins in the Falls. As part of the reshuffle, Aisling Reilly MLA has been allocated Mr Sheehan's former patch in the Upper Springfield area by her party.

With Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey stepping down at the end of the current term, Councillor Danny Baker has been given the nod by the party, but will be allocated the Colin area. Though not formally announced as a candidate, Órlaithí Flynn MLA will shift from the Colin area to Alex Maskey's patch in the Greater Andersonstown area.

May's Assembly election will see Pat Sheehan seek re-election for a fourth time.

"I am honoured to have been selected to contest the upcoming Assembly election in West Belfast," Mr Sheehan said.

"As a republican and community activist, I have worked all my life to be a voice for workers and families and to deliver opportunities to make people’s lives better. Listening to communities and giving people a voice at the heart of the Assembly will continue to be my priority.

"Let’s continue to drive West Belfast forward and build a better Ireland for everyone."

Sinn Féin will face a battle in holding on to its four seats in West Belfast where Mr Sheehan was elected under quota in 2017. During that election the DUP's Frank McCoubrey was eliminated at the final stage.