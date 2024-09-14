People's Kitchen homeless charity release star-studded album

A BELFAST homeless charity have released a new album to raise awareness of the growing number of people who find themselves homeless.

The People's Kitchen, based on the Antrim Road, have worked alongside a cast of talented musical artists to produce an album, 'Kindness on the Streets'.

The album features music from well-known artists including Ralph McTell, Mary Black, Moya Brennan, Frances Black, Rumer, Damien Dempsey, Richmond Fontaine, Judie Tzuke and many more.

Damian McNairney, volunteer and trustee at The People's Kitchen explained: "The People's Kitchen is extremely proud to have worked alongside a cast of very talented musical artists to produce this album.

"This album was compiled to raise awareness of the sadly growing community of people who find themselves homeless and to raise funds for the People’s Kitchen Belfast.

"The People’s Kitchen is a totally volunteer-run charity that works alongside people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. They actively advocate for better services, while providing help to some of the most vulnerable people in the community, with compassion and respect.

"If this were a vinyl record, it would have two sides. The second side would feature songs that reflect the harshness of life on the streets, and the realities of addiction, mental health, and loneliness faced by many in such dire circumstances.

"The first side features songs that reflect the kindness to be found among the homeless community and the volunteers," said Damian.

"Each song was selected in conjunction with the artists, who were all so generous in their time and talents and wanting to give a voice to some of the most disadvantaged people in our society."

The album contains 20 songs, and costs £10.00. All proceeds go to The People's Kitchen

The album is available for download on Bandcamp at - https://thepeopleskitchenbelfast.bandcamp.com/album/kindness-on-the-streets.