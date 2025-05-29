'Collusion at the heart of Peter Gallagher murder'

THE police investigation into the loyalist murder of a father-of-six shot dead in West Belfast in 1993 was “wholly inadequate” and failed his family a Police Ombudsman report has found.

Peter Gallagher, 44, from Toomebridge in South Antrim, was shot dead by a UDA gunman as he arrived for work at the Westlink Enterprise Centre in Distillery Street shortly before 8am on 24 March 1993.

Mrs Marie Anderson said her investigation of a complaint from Mr Gallagher’s family found that although there were a total of 12 people who should have been of interest to the murder investigation, none were arrested. This was despite some of them being linked by significant, and on occasion corroborative, intelligence and other information.

She also criticised the police decision to cease surveillance of members of the UDA/UFF two days before the murder, given that they had received multiple intelligence and other reports indicating that the group were actively planning attacks.

Within three days of surveillance being paused on 22 March 1993 – when police resources were reallocated in response to intelligence about PIRA activity – the Shankill-based ‘C Company’ unit of the UDA/UFF had murdered Mr Gallagher and, in a separate attack the following day, 17-year-old Damien Walsh. By the time surveillance of ‘C Company’ members resumed on 30 March 1993, they had also attempted to murder two other people.

“I found no evidence that during this time police had reconsidered their decision to cease surveillance of ‘C Company’ members, despite the murders of Mr Gallagher and Damien Walsh, and mounting intelligence about other planned attacks,” said Mrs Anderson.

17-year-old Damien Walsh

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney joined the Gallagher family for the presentation of the report. He said the Ombudsman report “does not reveal the full truth but it points the way forward to finally secure justice for Peter”.



“We learned that the murder weapon was removed from the scene by a British Army officer and taken to Girdwood Barracks,” he said. “This constituted direct contamination of the scene of crime.



“Twelve persons of interest were never arrested, nor were there any arrests at the scenes of two subsequent house raids, or when a suspect vehicle was seized. A fingerprint lifted from a bullet casing was eliminated without explanation from the RUC investigation.



“It is clear to myself and the Gallagher family arising from the Ombudsman’s findings that collusive behaviour and collusion are at the heart of Peter Gallagher’s murder.”

Relatives for Justice said the report by the Police Ombudsman exposes a pattern of “systemic collusion between the RUC and loyalist paramilitaries”.



The victims’ group said Peter Gallagher’s killing “was part of a broader UDA campaign of sectarian violence, carried out with the knowledge and, at times, the facilitation of state agencies”.

“Like so many others, Peter was murdered in circumstances that bore all the hallmarks of collusion: prior intelligence not acted upon, suspects not arrested, forensic evidence not pursued, and a consistent failure to investigate or prosecute.

"His case bears striking similarities to the murder of Damien Walsh. In both cases, the Police Ombudsman identified deeply disturbing failures by the RUC, including the deliberate withdrawal of surveillance, prior intelligence about threats, and the absence of any meaningful action to protect life or pursue justice. Though the term 'collusive behaviour' is now legally constrained following a High Court ruling earlier this year, the actions – and inactions – documented speak for themselves.”