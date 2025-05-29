Pre-sale tickets for Kneecap's new Glasgow concert sell out in 80 seconds

KNEECAP’S pre-sale tickets for their new Glasgow concert have sold out in 80 seconds, the rappers have announced.



Last night the Belfast lads’ performance at TRNSMT music festival in the city in July was pulled due to ‘safety concerns’ from police.



This morning the band announced on social media: “Well well a chairde Gael! The pre-sale sold out in 80 seconds. New record that – remaining general sale go up Saturday 10am. These will also go in seconds. Fair f**ks Glasgow."

The new concert at O2 Academy in Glasgow takes place on Tuesday July 8.

Yesterday Kneecap spoke of their frustration that their appearance at TRNSMT would not now be taking place.

"To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands. Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will."

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: “Due to concerns expressed by the police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July. We thank fans for their understanding."

Last week Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year.



The charge relates to an incident on 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

In response the Belfast rappers claimed the charge was brought against Liam Óg, who performs under the stage name of Mo Chara, as an attempt to silence the band.

The band are due to play Glastonbury on June 28.

