Kneecap's appearance at Glasgow music festival pulled amid 'safety concerns'

KNEECAP'S performance at a Glasgow music festival in July will not now go ahead due to 'safety concerns’.



In a statement the band said: "Due to concerns expressed by the police about safety at the event, Kneecap can no longer perform at TRNSMT.

"To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands. Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will.

"To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th. Pre-sale is tomorrow at 10am in our WhatsApp channel. General sale is 10am this coming Saturday."

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: “Due to concerns expressed by the police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July. We thank fans for their understanding."



Last week Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

The charge relates to an incident on 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

In response the Belfast rappers claimed the charge was brought against Liam Óg, who performs under the stage name of Mo Chara, as an attempt to silence the band.

The band are due to play Glastonbury on June 28.

