Photographer Joe is in the frame with new studio in Blackstaff Mill

NEW BUSINESS: Joe Carberry with some of his work

A WEST Belfast lensman is hoping to take his love of photography to the next level after starting his own business.

Joe Carberry is a familiar face behind the camera, and can be seen at weddings, corporate events and even for ourselves at the Andersonstown News, North Belfast News and South Belfast News.

But now Joe has taken his businesses to the next level by setting up ‘Joe Carberry Photography’ with the help of Belfast City Council.

Speaking about his photography journey, Joe said: "I started off doing O-Level night classes a long time ago! I grew up more of an artist doing lots of indoor murals,” he explained.

"Since reducing my hours in the Civil Service, I bought cameras and started doing some freelance work.

“There are more photographers in the North than anywhere else in the UK so it is a really competitive field.

“I worked as a freelance but I really liked the portrait side of things. I applied to Belfast City Council and their Kick Start programme which helps get business ideas off the ground.

“I now have my own studio based in Blackstaff Mill. I have also started teaching photography, running every Thursday night at the moment.

“My main work would be portraits, Superhero shoots, Harry Potter-themed shoots, Sportraits, Pet portraits, headshots, Communions and Weddings.

“I can cover most anything which sounds quite broad but I can get very creative with my photos. People seem to love my stuff which is great.”

You can contact Joe Carberry at his studio in Blackstaff Mill, 81 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AE.

Tel: 07913932356

Facebook: J Carberry Photography