PIPS suicide prevention charity receives £1,000 boost

NORTH Belfast suicide prevention charity PIPS has received a funding boost thanks to £1,000 donation from Moy Park.

As part of the company's 80th celebrations employees in Moy Park’s sites were asked to nominate charities the business has supported throughout the last eight decades, with the winning 20 charities each being surprised with a funding boost.

Aware NI and PIPS Charity were chosen with both receiving a donation of £1,000 each.

PIPS Executive Director, Renee Quinn said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Moy Park and their fantastic Charity Begins at Home initiative which is a very generous and wonderful way to mark their 80th anniversary. This donation will certainly help support us in our mission against suicide.

“As we are a non-government funded charity, we rely heavily on the kindness of people in organisations like Moy Park who support us in helping to keep our doors open, and continue to provide our life-saving crisis walk-in service here in Belfast and our free one-to-one unlimited counselling and befriending services across Northern Ireland.”

Ellen Wright, Moy Park Senior Brand Manager, added: “It has been fantastic to revisit some of the many organisations Moy Park has supported over the last 80 years, with 20 donations being made towards a variety of worthy charities.

“PIPS and AWARE NI are two brilliant charities who were nominated by our Craigavon and Ballymena sites. We’re delighted to help support the vital services and amazing work they do in our communities.”