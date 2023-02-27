PIPS is chosen charity of the year for two local businesses

PARTNERSHIP: Helen Brogan (Fundraising Engagement Manager at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland), Jonathan McKeown (CEO at CRASH Services and Chairman of JMK Solicitors) and Renee Quinn (Executive Director at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland)

SUICIDE prevention charity PIPS on the Antrim Road has been chosen as partner for two local businesses.

CRASH Services, the North's leading vehicle accident management company, and JMK Solicitors, personal injury solicitors, will be supporting PIPS as their chosen charity partner for 2023.

Jonathan McKeown, CEO at CRASH Services and Chairman of JMK Solicitors said: “Each year, our staff nominate a charity that is close to their hearts. After two rounds of voting, our team felt it was important to concentrate our efforts on mental health awareness and to raise as much money as possible for this fantastic service. We are therefore delighted to announce that our new charity partner for 2023 is PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

"We are committed to raising much-needed funds through a series of events planned throughout the year such as team members being sponsored to run the Belfast Marathon as well as other internal staff events.

"We look forward to the year ahead and doing what we can to help PIPS support individuals when they need their services most.”

Renee Quinn, Executive Director at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, said: “PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity are thrilled to be selected by CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors as their charity partner for this year.

"At PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity we provide expert, free, unlimited face to face counselling services to those families, friends and colleagues touched by suicide. We provide support right across all of Northern Ireland through our hubs in Belfast, Derry and Enniskillen and we provided 15,057 sessions to clients during the last year.

"PIPS Charity focuses on providing free counselling which is accessible for all, we provide a crisis walk-in service with no restrictions on the number of sessions for clients in need and this model helps us to make the biggest difference, ensuring no client’s future is limited. We support families with their emotional and psychological needs to ensure they have the skills, confidence and strength they need help during those dark times – which can be a lifeline for many.

"That’s why we’re so pleased to announce our new charity partnership with CRASH and JMK Solicitors. Together, we have a shared vision to tackle the ever-increasing mental ill-health demand and with this new partnership it will help us to continue saving lives.”

To find out more about PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland and how you can avail of their services, or to help in their fundraising efforts visit their website here.