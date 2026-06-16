PLAN your journey, leave extra time, swap the car for public transport and use dedicated Park and Ride services – that’s the message from Belfast City Council and its partners who have announced traffic and travel plans for this summer’s Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The council has worked with Translink, the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI to develop extensive traffic management measures designed to keep the city moving safely and easily during the eight-day event.

The announcement also confirms the pedestrianisation of Belfast city centre, creating a safe and welcoming event zone as the city prepares to host the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture for the first time from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August.

Directional signage will be erected across the city from today to guide residents and commuters on the proposed impacts.

Visitors travelling to the Fleadh, city centre workers and businesses and the wider public should all plan ahead and leave extra time for travel during the event.

Travelling by car through Belfast city centre is strongly discouraged due to the road closures and diversions which will be in place. Those attending Fleadh events, working or using other city centre services should use public transport instead and consider walking and cycling, where possible, to make the most of Belfast’s compact and easy to navigate layout.

All Ulsterbus, Metro and Glider services will run as normal during the event and any minor alterations to bus stops and pick-up points will be available online at translink.co.uk/fleadh and via the Translink Journey Planner app. NI Railways will operate a revised timetable with enhanced capacity, designed to meet the needs of both Fleadh visitors and regular customers.

Deliveries for city centre businesses during the Fleadh will be facilitated via an overnight (4am-8am) delivery window, with co-ordination managed via a dedicated 24/7 Accreditation and Logistics Hub. The hub, managed by the council, will provide a central point for businesses to manage their stock replenishment, commercial waste collections and other key services.

Information for businesses on how to book a delivery slot and obtain access passes to manage deliveries is being shared directly with affected premises, including licensed venues, pharmacies, banks and other impacted businesses.

Extensive engagement has informed the development of the transport plan.

Organisers are working closely with emergency services to ensure quick access across the pedestrianised event zone, where the majority of Fleadh events and gigs will take place.

Arrangements will also be in place for coaches, who will operate from Linenhall Street during the Fleadh, for those with accessibility requirements, with two dedicated car parks allocated for blue badge holders, and there will be designated pick-up and drop-off points around the event zone for taxi operators.

With an anticipated 800,000 people expected over eight days, three dedicated Park and Ride sites will be available for those heading into Belfast from outside the city.

Visitors and those commuting are strongly encouraged not to drive into the city centre and instead use the Park and Ride facilities at Eikon Exhibition Centre (close to the M1), Giant’s Park (close to M2) and Belfast Harbour (near the M3).

These sites will provide regular and convenient access to everything the Fleadh has to offer, while significantly reducing vehicle traffic around the main event.

Pre-booking is strongly advised and will be available via fleadhcheol.ie/travel from Monday 6 July. There is a charge of £10 per day for each site.

A free shuttle bus service, with fully accessible buses, will run regularly to either Grand Central Station or Laganside Bus Centre, from each site, and be supported by Metro and Glider services. Disabled parking will be allocated to blue badge holders when they pre-book their Park and Ride space.

All three official Fleadh campsites – at Titanic Quarter, Ormeau Park and Falls Park – are located close to main public transport routes or are an easy walk to the city centre, while the vast majority of Fleadh events are all located within 15 minutes’ walk from Belfast city centre itself.

Signage and additional wayfinding will be in place to direct visitors towards Fleadh venues, and volunteers will be on hand at key locations, including Belfast Grand Central Station and Lanyon Place Station, to help attendees navigate the city easily.

A fully accessible city centre loop shuttle bus service will also operate daily for those with accessibility requirements or carrying heavy instruments. Further info on bus stops and times will be available from fleadhcheoil.ie/travel in the coming weeks.



Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said: “Hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast for the first time will bring significant crowds to our city and we want everyone to enjoy the event, with as little disruption as possible.

“Pedestrianising the city centre will create a safer and more enjoyable experience for residents, visitors and performers alike, and enable us to create the festival atmosphere the Fleadh is famous for.

“Our message is simple – don’t drive into the city centre while Fleadh is in town. Walk, cycle or use public transport instead and make sure to leave extra time for your journey, whatever your plans. If you’re travelling into Belfast for the Fleadh, pre-book your parking in advance for one of our dedicated Park and Ride sites, or take the bus or train instead.

“By working together, and heeding this travel advice, we can all help the event to run smoothly and ensure everyone moves with the rhythm of the Fleadh this summer.”

Airport services and cross-border coach and train services will also offer frequent connections into the heart of Belfast city centre, and Translink have a wide range of fares and offers in place to support more bus and train use.

Translink Belfast Area Manager Sean McGreevy said: “Public transport has a vital role to play in showcasing the city and beyond this summer, and we have worked closely with our Fleadh event partners to provide a tailored transport plan, providing convenient and good-value journey options.

“Translink has extensive experience of delivering successful transport plans for major events and we want to help everyone get to where they need to be, reducing congestion and ensuring Belfast stays on the move with all available resources in operation.

“Our services and facilities will be bustling over the summer, especially Belfast Grand Central Station, which will be a welcoming main gateway into the city. We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of additional visitors on board our buses, coaches and trains during Fleadh, as well as ensuring we meet the needs of our regular customers.

“Customers should expect Translink services to be very busy, so using on-board bus contactless payment options is recommended for speed and convenience and everyone is advised to plan their travel in advance, leaving extra time for journeys.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be one of the largest events taking place in Belfast in recent times.

“As part of our proactive policing operation, the public will see increased police visibility and patrols across Belfast, with uniformed and plain-clothed officers focusing on key leisure and event spaces and venues, plus transport hubs, to reassure the public, deter criminal activity and support local businesses."

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “The Fleadh is a landmark event for Belfast, and the Department is supporting Belfast City Council’s extensive traffic management measures to ensure their event runs safely and smoothly.

“City centre road closures, pedestrianisation, temporary parking and waiting restrictions will be in place, and motorists are urged to follow all signage and comply with these arrangements.

“With significant visitor footfall expected, we would strong encourage people to use public transport, Park and Ride and active travel options, rather than driving into the city centre.

“Throughout the event, our Traffic Information and Control Centre will monitor traffic conditions in real time, enabling a coordinated response to minimise disruption across the wider network.”

Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister, said: “Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is set to be an incredible celebration of music, culture and community.

“Hosting this major event will deliver wide‑ranging economic, cultural and tourism benefits across the north, driving regional spend, strengthening our global profile and creating lasting legacy impact."

Detailed travel information for Fleadh is available from fleadhcheoil.ie/travel – this includes Park and Ride locations, booking details, shuttle bus schedules and tips for planning your journey around Belfast.

The Translink website - translink.co.uk/fleadh – has info on bus and train services, good value fares, bus stop alterations and other useful advice to plan your journey.

For details of the pedestrianised event zone and the Accreditation and Logistics Hub for city centre businesses during the Fleadh, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/fleadh