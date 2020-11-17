Planning approval for 650 homes on the Glen Road

DEVELOPMENT: How the new homes will look on the Glen Road

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed planning approval for more than 650 homes on the Glen Road.

The Braidwater Group, today received approval from Belfast City Council Planning Committee for the construction of the social and affordable homes on a 75 acre site below the Black Mountain near the Monagh Bypass.

Glenmona is one of the largest applications ever received by Belfast City Council. It will represent a £95 million investment and see the creation of what is described as a new mixed-use urban village.

The application comprises 653 homes, of which 549 units will be social housing and 104 will be affordable housing. It is envisaged that there will be a community centre with MUGA (multi-use games area) pitch, two care homes, a neighbourhood retail centre, a hotel, office and business space and children’s play areas.

Apex Housing Association will be responsible for the management of the completed social rented accommodation and also for the provision of the affordable homes in the new development.

The Glenmona site where the development will be built runs from the Glen Road towards the Upper Springfield Road.

A spokesperson for the Braidwater Group said: “We are delighted that Belfast City Council has approved the plans for more than 650 social and affordable homes at the Glenmona site. This project will provide much needed residential accommodation and community space in the area.

“On behalf of The Braidwater Group and our project team, we would like to thank Belfast City Council and the statutory consultees for their efficiency in processing such a significant application during a challenging year and engaging with us in such a positive and efficient manner throughout the process."

The spokesperson said today's approval will provide hundreds of jobs for the local construction industry while the ‘Buy Social’ programme at Glenmona "will ensure that job opportunities will be offered to apprentices, long term unemployed, education leavers and professional trainees".

"We have also focused on sustainability, biodiversity and environmental factors, with plans to retain existing and plant over 10,000 new native species trees, adding to the wooded character that will last into the future.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan welcomed the planning approval.

“There are many families and workers in West Belfast that have spent years on the housing waiting list, an unacceptable reality and one that Sinn Féin have been working actively to address," he said.

"Housing is a fundamental human right that must be enjoyed by all.

“Myself, Paul Maskey MP and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin have been consistently meeting with the Braidwater developers over the course of the last year on this development to ensure that the needs of our community in West Belfast are met and we will continue to do so in the time ahead.

“This development will also result in the creation of hundreds of short-term employment opportunities during construction and long-term opportunities with the retail units, hotel, office premises and two care homes."