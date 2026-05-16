We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Pork and Sweet Potato Balls

300g pork mince

200g sweet potato (peeled, diced)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tsp fresh ginger (grated)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

½ tsp chilli flakes

(adjust to taste)

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

Salt & pepper

3 tbsp sesame seeds (for coating)



Honey Soy Chilli Glaze

2 tbsp soy sauce

1½ tbsp honey

1 tsp chilli paste or sriracha

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil



Asparagus Salad

1 bunch asparagus (trimmed)

½ courgette (thinly sliced)

Handful mixed leaves (rocket, baby spinach)

4 ripped basil leaves

2 spring onions (sliced)



Dressing

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp honey

Squeeze of lemon juice



Red Pepper Sprinkle

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chilli powder

Pinch sea salt



Method

Cook the sweet potato

Boil or steam until soft (about 10 minutes)

Mash lightly and let cool



Make the Pork Balls

Mix pork mince, mashed sweet potato, garlic, ginger, soy, honey, chilli flakes, egg yolk, breadcrumbs

Season well

Roll into golf ball-sized portions

Roll each ball in sesame seeds



Cook the Balls

Heat a pan with a little oil

Fry on medium heat, turning, until golden and cooked through (10–12 mins)

Alternatively bake at 190°C for 18–20 minutes

Make the Glaze

Combine all glaze ingredients in a pan

Simmer until slightly sticky

Toss the cooked pork balls in the glaze until coated



Prepare the Asparagus Salad

Blanch asparagus in boiling water for 1–2 minutes, then refresh in cold water

Toss with courgette, leaves, and spring onions

Mix dressing and coat lightly



Plate Up (Paul Style)

Spread salad and rippled basil as the base

Arrange glazed pork and sweet potato balls on top

Drizzle any extra glaze

Finish with a light dusting of red pepper sprinkle



Paul's Tips

Add crushed peanuts or cashews for texture

A touch of lime zest lifts the whole dish

For extra heat, add fresh sliced red chilli



Enjoy!