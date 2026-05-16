We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
Pork and Sweet Potato Balls
300g pork mince
200g sweet potato (peeled, diced)
2 garlic cloves (minced)
1 tsp fresh ginger (grated)
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp honey
½ tsp chilli flakes
(adjust to taste)
1 egg yolk
2 tbsp breadcrumbs
Salt & pepper
3 tbsp sesame seeds (for coating)
Honey Soy Chilli Glaze
2 tbsp soy sauce
1½ tbsp honey
1 tsp chilli paste or sriracha
1 tsp rice vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil
Asparagus Salad
1 bunch asparagus (trimmed)
½ courgette (thinly sliced)
Handful mixed leaves (rocket, baby spinach)
4 ripped basil leaves
2 spring onions (sliced)
Dressing
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp honey
Squeeze of lemon juice
Red Pepper Sprinkle
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp chilli powder
Pinch sea salt
Method
Cook the sweet potato
Boil or steam until soft (about 10 minutes)
Mash lightly and let cool
Make the Pork Balls
Mix pork mince, mashed sweet potato, garlic, ginger, soy, honey, chilli flakes, egg yolk, breadcrumbs
Season well
Roll into golf ball-sized portions
Roll each ball in sesame seeds
Cook the Balls
Heat a pan with a little oil
Fry on medium heat, turning, until golden and cooked through (10–12 mins)
Alternatively bake at 190°C for 18–20 minutes
Make the Glaze
Combine all glaze ingredients in a pan
Simmer until slightly sticky
Toss the cooked pork balls in the glaze until coated
Prepare the Asparagus Salad
Blanch asparagus in boiling water for 1–2 minutes, then refresh in cold water
Toss with courgette, leaves, and spring onions
Mix dressing and coat lightly
Plate Up (Paul Style)
Spread salad and rippled basil as the base
Arrange glazed pork and sweet potato balls on top
Drizzle any extra glaze
Finish with a light dusting of red pepper sprinkle
Paul's Tips
Add crushed peanuts or cashews for texture
A touch of lime zest lifts the whole dish
For extra heat, add fresh sliced red chilli
Enjoy!