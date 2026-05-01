We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Ingredients

4–6 chicken thighs (bone-in, skin-on)

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic

2–3 red chillies (adjust to heat preference)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp salt and black pepper

1 tsp honey (optional, for glaze)



Method

Make marinade: Blend garlic, chillies, oil, spices, lemon juice, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper.

Marinate chicken:

Coat well and leave at least two hours.

Paul's tip: Overnight is best.



Cook

Oven: 200°C (fan 180°C) for 35–40 mins

OR grill/pan: Cook until charred and cooked through

Glaze: Brush with a little honey in the last five minutes for a sticky finish.



Couscous Base



Ingredients

120g couscous

150ml hot chicken stock

½ red pepper (diced)

½ green pepper (diced)

¼ red onion (finely chopped)

Handful fresh parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper

Method

Pour hot stock over couscous, cover for five minutes.

Fluff with a fork.

Stir through veg, herbs, olive oil, lemon juice, seasoning.



Mixed Salad

Two avocado (peeled and sliced)

Rocket

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumber slices

Radish (thinly sliced)

Olive oil and lemon juice

Salt and pepper



Method

Toss everything lightly just before serving.



Spoon couscous onto the plate,

Place peri peri chicken thighs on top,

Add salad to the side,

Spoon over extra juices or a drizzle of peri peri sauce and garnish with a sprig of flat leaf parsley.



Enjoy!