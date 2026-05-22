We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 4



Lamb Meatballs

500g minced lamb

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 small shallot or ½ onion (finely diced)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 egg yolk

30g breadcrumbs

Salt & cracked black pepper



Method

Mix everything gently (don’t overwork).

Roll into golf ball-sized meatballs.

Sear in a hot pan with oil until browned.

Finish in oven at 180°C for 8–10 mins until cooked through.



Buckwheat

Ingredients

200g buckwheat

500ml stock (chicken or veg)

Pinch of salt



Method

Rinse buckwheat under cold water.

Bring stock to boil, add buckwheat.

Simmer 10–12 minutes until tender but with bite.

Drain if needed and lightly season.



Roasted Peppers, Red Onion and Tomato

Ingredients



1 red pepper (sliced)

1 yellow pepper (sliced)

1 red onion (wedges)

150g cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Pinch of cumin or chilli flakes (optional)



Toss everything in oil and seasoning.

Roast at 200°C for 20–25 mins until soft and slightly charred.



Creamy Cracked Black Pepper Sauce

200ml double cream

1 tsp cracked black pepper (coarse)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Splash of white wine or stock

1 small knob butter

Salt to taste



Deglaze pan with wine/stock.

Add cream, mustard, and cracked pepper.

Simmer until slightly thickened.

Finish with butter for gloss.



Picked Coriander

Ingredients



Fresh coriander (leaves and tender stems)





Spoon buckwheat in a ring or base.

Layer roasted veg in the centre.

Place lamb meatballs around or on top.

Spoon sauce through the middle (not drowning it).

Finish with picked coriander and extra cracked pepper.



Paul's Tip

Add a few pomegranate seeds or a squeeze of lemon to cut through the richness – it lifts the whole plate.

For the stock I like to use lamb stock. It is full of flavour and also delicious.



Enjoy!