We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Ingredients

300g beef (sirloin, rump, or flat iron), thinly sliced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp sake (or dry sherry)

1 tbsp brown sugar or honey

1 tsp grated ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp cornflour (optional, for glaze)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp sesame oil (finish)

1 tbsp sesame seeds (to garnish)

For the tender stem broccoli:

1 bunch tender stem broccoli

Pinch of salt

1 tsp sesame oil (optional)



For the mixed salad

Handful of rocket

½ red onion (thinly sliced)

½ red pepper (julienned)

½ yellow pepper (julienned)

1 small carrot (julienned or grated)



Dressing

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce (optional)

½ tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste



Method

Prepare the teriyaki sauce

in a bowl, mix soy sauce, mirin, sake, sugar, ginger, and garlic.

Add cornflour if you want a thicker glaze.



Cook the broccoli

Bring salted water to a boil.

Blanch tenderstem broccoli for 2–3 minutes until just tender.

Drain and refresh in cold water (keeps colour vibrant).

Toss lightly with a touch of sesame oil.



Cook the beef

Heat a pan or wok until very hot.

Add vegetable oil.

Sear beef quickly (1–2 minutes) until browned but still tender.

Pour in the teriyaki sauce.

Let it bubble and reduce to a glossy coating (another 1–2 minutes).

Finish with sesame oil.



Make the salad

Toss all vegetables together.

Whisk dressing ingredients and lightly coat the salad.



To Plate (Paul Style)

Spoon glossy teriyaki beef slightly off-centre.

Arrange broccoli neatly to one side.

Stack salad high for height and freshness.

Finish beef with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.



Paul's Tips

Slice beef against the grain for tenderness.

Don’t overcrowd the pan — cook beef in batches if needed.

A hot pan = caramelisation = flavour.

Add a pinch of chilli flakes/sliced fresh chilli if you want a subtle kick.



Go on, give it a try. You’ll love it.