We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Ingredients

2 duck breasts (skin on)

Salt and cracked black pepper

Sweet Potato Purée

2 medium sweet potatoes (peeled and chopped)

30g butter

Splash of double cream

Salt to taste



Creamed Beetroot

2 cooked beetroot (vac-packed or roasted)

1 small shallot (finely diced)

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp double cream

1 tsp red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper



Hot Honey Dressing

3 tbsp honey

1–2 tsp chilli flakes (adjust heat)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Pinch of salt

(If you prefer you can also squirt normal honey over the top equally as good)



Method



Sweet Potato Purée

Boil sweet potatoes in salted water until soft.

Drain well and steam dry for 1–2 minutes.

Mash or blend with butter and a splash of cream until smooth.

Season and keep warm.



Creamed Beetroot

Finely dice or blitz beetroot depending on texture you want (rustic or smooth).

Sweat shallots in butter on low heat until soft.

Add beetroot and warm through.

Stir in cream and vinegar, cook gently until slightly thickened.

Season to balance sweetness and acidity.



Hot Honey Dressing

Warm honey gently (don’t boil).

Stir in chilli flakes, vinegar, and salt.

Let it infuse for a few minutes — should be sweet with a slow heat kick.



Duck Breast

Score the skin (don’t cut into flesh).

Season well with salt and pepper.

Place skin-side down in a cold pan.

Slowly render fat on medium heat (6–8 minutes) until skin is golden and crisp.

Flip and cook 3–5 mins depending on thickness (aim medium).

Rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.



Plating

Spoon sweet potato purée across the centre of the plate.

Add a layer of creamed beetroot on top of the sweet potato mash.

Slice duck and lay neatly on top.

Drizzle hot honey dressing over and around.

Finish with picked flat leaf parsley as a garnish.



Paul's Tips

Start duck in a cold pan — that’s key for crispy skin.



Enjoy!