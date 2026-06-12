We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves four

For the brisket

800g–1kg beef brisket

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt & black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

For the sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion (finely chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 carrot (finely diced)

1 celery stick (finely diced)

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

300ml beef stock

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil (or fresh if you have it)

1 tsp sugar (optional, to balance acidity)

Salt & pepper to taste

Optional: pinch of chilli flakes

For the pasta

400–500g rigatoni

Salt (for pasta water)

To finish:

Fresh parsley or chives (chopped)

Grated Parmesan

Sear the brisket

Season the brisket with salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.

Heat oil in a large pan and sear the brisket on all sides until browned (about 4–5 mins per side).

Remove and set aside.

Build the sauce

In the same pan, add a little more oil if needed.

Cook onion, carrot, and celery for 5–7 mins until softened.

Add garlic and cook for one minute.

Stir in tomato purée and cook for two minutes.

Slow cook the brisket

Add chopped tomatoes, beef stock, herbs, sugar, and seasoning.

Return the brisket to the pan (it should be mostly submerged).

Cover and simmer on low heat for 3–4 hours

(or oven at 150°C / 130°C fan)

Cook until the beef is tender and pulls apart easily.

Shred the beef

Remove brisket and shred using two forks.

Return the pulled beef to the sauce and stir well.

Simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes to thicken.

Cook the rigatoni

Boil salted water and cook rigatoni until al dente.

Reserve a splash of pasta water, then drain.

Combine and serve

Add pasta to the sauce and toss well (use a bit of pasta water if needed).

Plate up and finish with

Parmesan

Fresh herbs (chopped flat leaf parsley, chopped chives, fresh picked basil)

Extra drizzle of olive oil (optional)