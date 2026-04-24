We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

For the Tandoori Chicken

4 chicken thighs or breasts (boneless or bone-in)

150g Greek yogurt

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste



For the Tandoori Coconut Cream Sauce

200ml coconut cream

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp butter

Splash of water (if needed)

Salt to taste



For the Mixed Green Salad

Handful rocket leaves

Mixed salad leaves

Cherry tomatoes (halved)

Cucumber slices

Red onion (thinly sliced)

Shredded carrot

Simple Dressing:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Salt and pepper



To Finish

1–2 tsp sesame seeds



Method

Marinate the chicken

Mix yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, spices, oil, and salt.

Coat the chicken well.

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours (overnight is best).



Cook the Chicken

Oven: Bake at 200°C (fan 180°C) for 25–30 mins

OR

Grill/pan: Cook until slightly charred and fully cooked.

You want that classic smoky tandoori edge.



Make the Coconut Cream Sauce

Melt butter in a pan.

Add tomato purée and spices, cook for 1–2 mins.

Stir in coconut cream and honey.

Simmer gently for 5–7 mins until slightly thickened.

Adjust seasoning and loosen with a splash of water if needed.



Prepare the Salad

Toss all salad ingredients together.

Whisk dressing and drizzle over just before serving.



Assemble

Place salad in a bowl.

Slice or place whole tandoori chicken on top.

Spoon over the coconut cream sauce.



Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.



Paul's Tips

For extra authenticity, char the chicken under a very hot grill at the end.

Add a pinch of smoked paprika or chilli powder to enhance that “tandoor” flavour.



Enjoy!