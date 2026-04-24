We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
For the Tandoori Chicken
4 chicken thighs or breasts (boneless or bone-in)
150g Greek yogurt
2 tbsp lemon juice
3 garlic cloves (minced)
1 tbsp grated ginger
2 tsp garam masala
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp chilli powder (adjust to taste)
1 tbsp oil
Salt to taste
For the Tandoori Coconut Cream Sauce
200ml coconut cream
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tsp garam masala
½ tsp cumin
1 tsp honey
1 tbsp butter
Splash of water (if needed)
Salt to taste
For the Mixed Green Salad
Handful rocket leaves
Mixed salad leaves
Cherry tomatoes (halved)
Cucumber slices
Red onion (thinly sliced)
Shredded carrot
Simple Dressing:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey
Salt and pepper
To Finish
1–2 tsp sesame seeds
Method
Marinate the chicken
Mix yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, spices, oil, and salt.
Coat the chicken well.
Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours (overnight is best).
Cook the Chicken
Oven: Bake at 200°C (fan 180°C) for 25–30 mins
OR
Grill/pan: Cook until slightly charred and fully cooked.
You want that classic smoky tandoori edge.
Make the Coconut Cream Sauce
Melt butter in a pan.
Add tomato purée and spices, cook for 1–2 mins.
Stir in coconut cream and honey.
Simmer gently for 5–7 mins until slightly thickened.
Adjust seasoning and loosen with a splash of water if needed.
Prepare the Salad
Toss all salad ingredients together.
Whisk dressing and drizzle over just before serving.
Assemble
Place salad in a bowl.
Slice or place whole tandoori chicken on top.
Spoon over the coconut cream sauce.
Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Paul's Tips
For extra authenticity, char the chicken under a very hot grill at the end.
Add a pinch of smoked paprika or chilli powder to enhance that “tandoor” flavour.
Enjoy!