We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Ingredients

2 salmon fillets, skin on

10–12 raw king prawns, peeled

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt & cracked black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 knob butter

For the pasta

250g tagliatelle

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

1 lime, halved

6–8 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cloves garlic, finely sliced

1 small shallot, finely diced

100ml white wine (optional)

150ml double cream

40g grated parmesan cheese

Fresh dill or parsley

Chilli flakes (optional)

Method



Roast the lime

Heat oven to 200°C.

Place the lime halves cut-side up on a tray.

Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast for 10–12 minutes until lightly caramelised.

The roasted lime gives the sauce a sweeter, deeper citrus flavour.



Cook the salmon

Pat the salmon dry and season with salt, pepper and a little smoked paprika.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Place salmon skin-side down and cook for 5–6 minutes until crispy.

Flip and add butter to the pan.

Baste for another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.

Remove and rest.



Cook the prawns

Season prawns with garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.

In the same pan, cook for 1–2 minutes each side until pink and slightly charred.



Remove and set aside.



Prepare the tagliatelle

Cook the tagliatelle in salted boiling water until al dente.

Add asparagus for the last 2 minutes of cooking.

Reserve a cup of pasta water before draining.



Make the sauce

In the salmon pan, soften the shallot and garlic for 1–2 minutes.

Add cherry tomatoes and cook until slightly blistered.

Pour in white wine and reduce slightly.

Stir in the cream and squeeze in the roasted lime juice.

Add parmesan and a splash of pasta water until silky.



Finish the dish

Toss the tagliatelle and asparagus through the sauce.

Fold in the prawns.



Plate the pasta and top with the crispy salmon fillet.



Finish with extra parmesan, dill, cracked black pepper and chilli flakes if desired.



Enjoy!