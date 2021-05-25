Poleglass Community Association shortlisted for prestigious award for second year in a row

POLEGLASS Community Association, based at Sally Gardens, has been shortlisted for the Open College Network (OCN) Endeavour Awards for the second year in a row.



The community association, which aims to provide services that help improve the quality of life of people in the area, has been shortlisted in two categories: Advancing Learning Through Innovation Third Sector Learner of the Year category (for student Elaine McMahon).



The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over the North and covers categories such as FE Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year and Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.



A new category for 2021, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, was added to recognise how organisations have transformed the delivery of qualifications throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.



Entries to the 2021 awards have been record-breaking so to make it onto the shortlist is quite an achievement, explained Chief Executive of OCN, Martin Flynn: “I’m absolutely delighted to see that Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens has been shortlisted for the second consecutive year," he said.



“This accolade is testament to the incredible work they undertake in the Poleglass and wider Colin area where, amongst other things, they offer local people the chance to achieve OCN qualifications that improve the lives of individuals as well as offering other services that benefit the whole community.”



Martin Connolly, Director of Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens, said: “It has been a really changeling 12 months for everyone throughout the local community, including for the team at Sally Gardens.



“However, through our partnership working we have been able to provide local support for people, including a wide range of OCN qualifications, some of which we have been able to transfer online. We are delighted to be shortlisted for the OCN Awards and really look forward to the event on 2nd June.”



Sinn Féin Councillor for the Colin Area, Danny Baker praised the group's work. “Throughout the pandemic they have provided much needed support to the local community, which even included distributing food parcels and health and well-being packs. We are very fortunate to have an organisation like this in our community and I wish them every success at the awards ceremony.”



At the awards event OCN will also be announcing the recipient of the prestigious, Hilary



For more information visit the OCN website.