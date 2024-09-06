Police officer injured as youths clash on the Westlink

A POLICE officer has been treated in hospital after being struck on the head with a piece of masonry during anti-social behaviour between groups of youths at the Westlink on Thursday night.

Police say groups of young people were involved in altercations with each other at around 8.30pm. Some were seen running onto the dual carriageway.

An officer was struck which resulted in a significant head injury requiring hospital treatment. Police remained in the area throughout the evening and no further incidents were reported.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "My thoughts are with our colleague who has our full support as he recovers from this injury. Our officers were attending to bring order to this situation and protect these young people from harm as they were running through traffic.

“Attacks and assaults on us will not be tolerated and should be condemned by all. We deal with difficult situations every day and are here to help. Assaults on police officers will not be tolerated and will never accepted as being ‘part of the job’.

“In regards to this report in the Westlink, I am appealing to parents to know where your children are and do all you can to stop them becoming involved in anti-social behaviour.

"Officers continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem."

“Anyone with information from last night, if you witnessed what was happening in the Distillery Court area at around 8.30pm or if you have dash-cam footage, call us on 101.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey hit out at those behind the violence.

“I want to condemn the disgraceful attack on a police officer last night close to the Westlink. My thoughts are with him and I hope for a speedy recovery," he said. “The young people involved in this behaviour must stop, and their parents must intervene before someone is seriously hurt or ends up in the criminal justice system.

“These activities by a small number of young people are not representative of our community and are in stark contrast to the hugely positive work happening every day across West Belfast."