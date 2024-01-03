Police searching for suit-wearing shoplifter on Falls Road

FOOTAGE of a suit-wearing shoplifter in a Falls Road Spar has gone viral after CCTV footage was uploaded to TikTok.

The footage, which was recorded in the Twin Spires Spar on the Falls Road and also uploaded to the shop's Facebook account, shows a man entering the shop on 28 December wearing a suit and carrying a large holdall.

After checking that the coast is clear, the shoplifter proceeds to put around 14 bottles of cleaning products and laundry detergent into the holdall before being reportedly stopped by a member of staff whilst attempting to exit the premises.

The footage spread after it was uploaded by a user to TikTok with viewers making light of the fact the suspect is seen wearing white socks along with a formal suit.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that police are currently looking for the suspect.

"Police received a report of a theft which occurred at commercial premises at the Northumberland Street area of West Belfast on Thursday 28th December. At around 3:50pm, it was reported that a male attempted to make off with a number of items from a shop in the area. It was reported that a member of staff stopped the man and recovered the items.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1170 28/12/23."