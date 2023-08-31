Goal posts damaged at home of East Belfast GAA

ARSON: The latest arson attack at Henry Jones Playing Field is being treated as a hate crime

POLICE are treating damage to the goal posts at Henry Jones Playing Field – the home of East Belfast GAA – as a hate crime.

The pitches came under attack back in May when sectarian graffiti was daubed on a wall at the grounds and a security alert was called.

In the latest attack goal posts were torched and netting burned.

East Belfast GAA is the only GAA club in East Belfast and currently has around 600 members from all community backgrounds. The club do not currently have a home but use Henry Jones Playing Field to train.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating criminal damage to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.

"The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday 28th August and Wednesday morning, 30th August.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 467 of 30/08/23. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said: "This is the latest in a growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully the members of East Belfast GAA.

“The people behind this latest attack need to wise up. East Belfast becomes a more shared space every day and it should be a place where everyone feels comfortable to live, work and enjoy themselves."