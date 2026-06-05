POLICE have used a taser following a serious altercation in the communal area of flats on the Crumlin Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say that shortly after midnight they received a report of two men attacking each other with weapons at Brookfield Mill flats. On arrival at the scene they located a male armed with a knife and with an injury to his head.

They say the man, aged 44, was brought under control after officers deployed a taser and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a blade or point in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault and disorderly behaviour. A second man, aged 46, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 47 05/06/26.