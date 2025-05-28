Portrait of former Lord Mayor Ryan unveiled

THE official portrait of former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, has been unveiled at City Hall.

Painted by local artist Alana Barton, the portrait will be displayed within the building alongside depictions of other previous Lord Mayors. It is the latest artwork to be created as part of a long-standing tradition to provide each Lord Mayor with the opportunity to commission a portrait marking their term in office.

The collection of mayoral portraits are hung side by side inside City Hall and are viewed by thousands of visitors each year during daily tours of the building. They include works by other renowned artists, including Colin Davidson, Robert Ballagh and Nicola Russell.

From Ligoniel, Sinn Féin Councillor Murphy became Belfast’s First Citizen in June 2023, and was succeeded in office by the current Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray.