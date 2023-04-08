Portraits of bereaved mothers from the Troubles on show at Botanic Gardens

POIGNANT: Portraits of sixteen bereaved mothers from the conflict are highlighted in Botanic Gardens for the 25th anniversary of GFA

PORTRAITS of 16 bereaved mothers who lost a child during the Troubles have been installed in Botanic Gardens to highlight the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The project entitled ‘It’s Different for Mothers: An Irreparable Loss’ gives a photographic insight into the lives of women who have been bereaved during the conflict in the North between 1968 and 2010 by the loss of a child in violent conflict-related circumstances.

The large-sized portraits draw attention to the unique loss experienced by bereaved mothers, affected by all actors to the conflict and from all walks of life.

Evanna Devine, an emerging photographer and student at Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art Design and Technology, captured the portraits. 'It is Different for Mothers' is her debut exhibition.

The exhibition has been organised by Relatives for Justice.

A spokesperson for the project said it is an “act of acknowledgment for all women who lost their children during the recent conflict on this island and between our islands".

"We honour their past, present and future lives. We acknowledge the harm as primary and deserving particular attention".

The exhibition will take place until the 18th of May

“We highlight the loss these women have endured, how they have coped and kept going in following years, despite their experience. This is highly necessary, as an act of needed hope and necessary recognition.”

The exhibition will run until the 18th May at Botanic Gardens.