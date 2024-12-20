Actress Geraldine on hand as St Joseph's pupils make donation to Foodstock

ALL SMILES: Actress Geraldine Hughes and Paul Doherty from Foodstock with pupils from St Joseph's PS

PUPILS from St Joseph's Primary School in Slate Street enjoyed a visit from West Belfast actress Geraldine Hughes following their support for the Foodstock Christmas appeal.

Over the last few weeks pupils have been supporting the Andersonstown charity by donating non-perishable items and bringing them to school.

On Tuesday, Geraldine Hughes, who starred in films including Rocky Balboa and Gran Torino,was joined by Paul Doherty from Foodstock at the school to meet pupils and collect the donations.

Teacher, Colette Barr said: "This was an opportunity for the children to learn about the importance of helping those in need.

"The overwhelming response has been truly inspiring and it is a testament to the kindness and compassion that thrives within the St Joseph's school community. The enthusiasm and willingness of the children to help others has been remarkable.

"The parents, families and community have been very encouraging and supportive of their children with this important cause.

"Together they have made a positive difference with their continued support, acts of kindness and generosity. We are incredibly proud of their wonderful children and families.

"The spirit of Christmas is well and truly alive in St Joseph's.

"The school would like to thank Paul Doherty from Foodstock and Geraldine Hughes, a past pupil for visiting the school to collect all the donated items."