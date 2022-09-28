Press publishers meet Finance Minister as rising costs bite

SIX independent news publishers from across the North met Finance Minister Conor Murphy yesterday to push for more support for local newspapers.

The group said a steep rise in printing costs — largely due to the hike in energy prices across Europe — was heaping further pressure on community newspapers already reeling from a loss of advertising revenue to internet giants Facebook and Google.

Evidence of the growing threat to newspapers came on the day of the meeting, with Belfast Telegraph publisher Mediahuis announcing it was closing the Fingal Independent weekly which serves North Dublin.

Represented at the meeting were Dominic McClements of the North West Publishing Group in Omagh, Lowry Hodgett of the Newry Reporter (which last year was forced to sell off its Banbridge Chronicle title when it faced closure), Malcolm Crichton of the Down Recorder, Jean Long of the Alpha Group and Neil Evans of the Spectator in Bangor.

Another @niexecutive public information campaign which excludes community newspapers. Undoubtedly though this box on the street will cover local football games, attend council meetings & review the new play in the Lyric. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rRwZGBy35n — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) September 25, 2022

The meeting came days after the Welsh Government announced a new package of support for newspapers to help with their digital transformation. Earlier this year, the Commission on the Future of Media made a series of recommendations on supports for local media which were accepted by the government.

Speaking after the meeting, Neil Evans of the Spectator Group said there was an urgent need for government intervention to bolster local newspapers which were serving communities across the North.

"It's particularly disappointing that local newspapers are excluded from all Northern Ireland Executive public information campaigns which go on poster sites or on the internet giants. We know that a poster site can't cover an under-14 football game or cover a Council meeting and as for Facebook and Google, they employ no one here, pay no rates and pay zero taxes. It's time for the playing field to be levelled up before this vital community asset is lost."

He added: “The Minister’s suggestion that the social value provisions around government procurement be extended to government advertising to ensure a fair share for local newspapers is something we would welcome.”