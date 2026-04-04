A WEST Belfast teacher has received recognition for her exceptional work inspiring young people and giving them a love of history.



St Dominic’s History teacher Elaine McPeake has been named the Northern Ireland winner of the inaugural Inspiring History Teaching Awards.



The awards, which recognise educators who bring history to life in innovative and inspiring ways, received thousands of nominations from pupils, parents and colleagues across the UK. Elaine was selected as the NI winner for her outstanding creativity in the classroom and her unwavering commitment to sparking a lifelong love of history among her students. She now goes through to the final which will be held at the Tower of London in June.



Judges praised Elaine’s “real love for her subject,” noting that “her passion was infectious,” and highlighting her creativity and dedication to her pupils.



With more than 20 years at St Dominic’s Grammar School, Elaine has inspired generations of young people through immersive and imaginative learning experiences. Her classroom regularly transforms into vivid scenes from the past – from Anne Frank’s bedroom and First World War trenches to Renaissance ‘Dragon’s Den’ challenges, where students pitch their new inventions in a bid to generate interest and investment.



Her impact extends far beyond the classroom. In 2025, Elaine worked with pupils to create a ‘museum of childhood’, where students researched toys from different eras and collected oral histories from staff. The exhibition gained widespread attention and was later showcased at the Ulster Museum, bringing students’ work to a public audience and highlighting the power of hands-on, creative history education.



Elaine also plays a leading role in extracurricular learning, running a History Club, after-school study sessions and creative workshops, as well as organising trips to significant historical sites locally and internationally. These include visits to Auschwitz as part of Holocaust studies and local landmarks such as Carrickfergus Castle, helping students connect deeply with both global and local histories.

St Dominic's pupils showcase their Museum of Children in the Ulster Museum last year

Elaine McPeake said: “I am absolutely honoured to be named the Northern Ireland winner of the Inspiring History Teaching Awards. It is a great privilege to receive recognition for the role that history teaching plays in shaping young minds, and for a subject that I have loved since childhood. Teaching history has always been far more than a career choice for me – it is a lifelong passion that I feel incredibly fortunate to share with my students every day.



"Almost 30 years ago I began teaching at St Dominic’s Grammar School, a Dominican school with a long and rich history in Belfast, and over that time I have had the privilege of working alongside many inspirational educators and young people. As a school, we are committed to encouraging our students to develop a genuine love of learning, to think independently and to ask questions, rather than simply absorbing information. That ethos has continually shaped my own approach to teaching and strengthened my determination to foster a deep appreciation of history across the school community.



"I firmly believe that history is best brought to life through creativity and hands-on experiences, and it is incredibly rewarding to see students engaging with the past in ways that spark their curiosity and imagination. This recognition means a great deal to me, and I am sincerely grateful to my colleagues, pupils and to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens for their ongoing support.”



The awards are organised by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity which looks after Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Caroline Walker, Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “Elaine McPeake is a truly deserving winner whose passion for history shines through in everything she does. Her creativity and commitment to bringing the past to life – from immersive classroom experiences to inspiring projects like the Museum of Childhood – demonstrate the powerful impact great teaching can have on young people.



“The Inspiring History Teaching Awards are about recognising educators who go beyond the curriculum to make history engaging, inclusive and meaningful for their pupils. At Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, we are proud to celebrate educators like Elaine who are helping students across Northern Ireland connect with their heritage, think critically, and develop a lifelong curiosity about the world around them.”



As the Northern Ireland winner of the Inspiring History Teaching Awards, Elaine will receive £500 for herself and £500 for St Dominic’s Grammar School, along with annual memberships to Historic Royal Palaces and the Historical Association. She will also gain access to an Education Support mental health and wellbeing workshop for teachers and have the opportunity to become a Historic Royal Palaces Teacher Champion.