Council clamping down on loud street preaching

CALL: Cllr Séamas de Faoite has urged the public to have their say

THE PUBLIC have been urged to have their say on new Belfast City Council proposals that will seek to combat 'loud activities' in the city centre such as street preaching, busking and outdoor performances.

Much criticism has been levelled in recent years at some of Belfast’s street preachers who often use amplifiers. The new proposed byelaws include legislation aimed at reducing noise from preachers, loud busking and using amplifiers and also apply to displays of graphic imagery.

The new laws will enact a permit system meaning anyone who wants to use an amplifier on the street for any purpose would have to apply for a permit.

Since moving to Belfast in the Summer I’ve been shocked by the number and volume of anti-LGBTQ+ hate preachers in the city centre.



It’s time to have your say on stamping this out.https://t.co/z6StNz4649 — Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) November 27, 2023

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “The same rules will apply to anyone wishing to place a stand, stall or vehicle carrying any form of promotional literature or other information on the street, regardless of its purpose. This would include displays of graphic imagery.

“A small fee would apply for each permit and anyone operating without a permit would face a fine of no more than £500. The fee structure for the scheme is yet to be determined.

“The council is also proposing that permits would be valid for one year, in most cases, and would entitle the holder to carry out their agreed activity for a maximum of one hour in the primary retail core, or two hours in the wider city centre.”

The Council also stated additional conditions can also be added depending on the nature and extent of of the activity with the council reserving the right to revoke permits if need be.

Really enjoyed hosting tonight's event about hate preachers in Belfast with @AmnestyNI. Huge thanks to everyone who came and contributed, especially @SeamasBelfast, @AntoFlynnser, @micky_murray, @bbbfire. It's hopeful to see such unity in the face of hate - now time for action! pic.twitter.com/fNaSjvZo4l — Jack Farrar (@jack_farrar_) August 20, 2023

Speaking on the proposals SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite urged the public to have their say.

“We must take this opportunity to help put an end to the regular displays of hate and showcasing of retraumatising images in our city centre and I would urge people to respond to this consultation and have their say,” he said.

“It is deeply embarrassing that local families and visitors to our city are being met with these scenes which can feel incredibly intimidating for those targeted with this bile. We have also heard accounts of women and others being deeply affected by the graphic material on display by some groups.

“Nobody should be subjected to something like this while doing their shopping, meeting friends or enjoying any of the wide variety of activities Belfast city centre has to offer.”

Councillor de Faoite said the council did not want to create barriers for local musicians or street performers but the council needed to act on recurrent 'hate' preaching.

“We do not want to be in a situation where council is introducing too much regulation or creating barriers for local musicians or other street performers who contribute so much to the vibrancy of our city centre, but we cannot allow the current situation to continue.

“The regular hate speech being heard in Belfast is causing considerable damage to our reputation and we have a duty to ensure that our city is open and welcoming to all.

“Alongside this consultation the SDLP is seeking an urgent update on the future of hate crime legislation following a commitment from previous Justice Minister Naomi Long that has yet to be progressed.

“It’s welcome that council has stepped up and taken action where the Assembly has faltered, but we need to see this legislation progressed to protect people right across the North.”