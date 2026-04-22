WITH drier weather ahead, NI Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is reminding the public to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors to help protect the countryside from wildfires.

Last year, NIFRS attended 95 wildfire incidents, 83 per cent of which were due to deliberate ignition, a stark reminder that most wildfires are human-caused and preventable. The majority of these incidents, 93 in total, occurred between March and May, highlighting the increased risk during the spring period when vegetation is dry and weather conditions are favourable for fire spread.

NIFRS Wildfire Lead and Area Commander Ryan Thompson said: “Wildfire incidents have the potential to devastate our countryside and put wildlife and our community at risk. They are also extremely resource intensive for our Service. Our Firefighters respond tirelessly to these incidents, often in challenging terrain and high temperatures, but the reality is that most wildfires are preventable.

“With drier weather, we urge everyone enjoying the outdoors to please act responsibly. Avoid lighting open fires in the countryside, use barbecues only in designated, safe areas and never leave them unattended. Remember to take all litter home and ensure cigarettes and smoking materials are fully extinguished before disposing of them properly. When parking, it’s vital to keep access routes clear so emergency vehicles can get through if needed.

“If you’re out enjoying the countryside and you see a fire, call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire & Rescue Service. Don’t assume that someone else has made the call. Leave the area as quickly as possible and get to safety. Please do not attempt to tackle a fire yourself if it can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water and if you witness deliberate fire setting, report it to the PSNI as it is a crime.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partner agencies through the Wildfire Action Plan to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires. This coordinated approach ensures our Firefighters are ready to respond to incidents in their local areas to protect lives and the environment.

“The responsibility of protecting our countryside belongs to all of us, so we must work together to prevent these devastating fires from starting in the first place.”

Please adhere to the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside:

Extinguish all smoking materials properly and don’t dispose of them on the ground or out of car windows.

Avoid lighting open fires in the countryside as these can easily get out of control.

Don’t leave glass bottles in woodland or grassland – sunlight shining through the glass can start fires.

Take glass bottles and all other litter home or place in a bin.

Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.

Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents.

Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you see a fire in the countryside, dial 999 and report it to the Fire & Rescue Service.

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.