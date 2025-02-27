Pure Running prizes up for grabs at the SPAR Craic 10k

MARCH is within touching distance and so too is the 2025 SPAR Craic 10k, which will see a record number of runners take part in the annual St Patrick’s Day race.

Organisers have once again pulled out all the stops to make this year’s event the greenest and greatest yet, as they have managed to increase the numbers to satisfy the overwhelming demand.

With the event now just over a fortnight away, runners are beginning to make their final preparations ahead of the off with over 5000 already signed up to toe the line at Belfast City Hall for an event that has increased in popularity year-on-year, attracting runners of all abilities.

There is the added motivation as Pure Running are providing the prizes for the first, second and third male and female.

The winner of each will receive £200 cash, running shoes up to the value of £150 from Pure Running and a free entry to next year’s race.

Second place takes £125 cash, Ronhill Tech All-Terrain Jacket RRP £75 from Pure Running, and a free entry to next year’s race, while third claims £75 cash, a pair of Oofos recovery slides RRP £55 from Pure Running and a free entry to next year’s race.

Prizes of a £30 gift voucher for Pure Running for Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, over 65.

“And off we go again...round 11 of the SPAR Craic 10k and it just keeps getting bigger,” said a spokesperson for Pure Running.

“Whether you’re participating or spectating, what better way to kickstart the St Patrick’s day celebrations in Belfast city centre than the vibrant sea of green-clad runners, hitting the streets for the winding tour of the city.

“Seven of our Pure Running staff team are taking part this year and we are very much looking forward to the craic and the enthusiastic support along the way. We hope everyone enjoys their day.”

The St Patrick’s Day race, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park, is part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saints’ Day.

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k In Belfast is now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

There is still time to register, but must do so in person at the Aisling Events office at The Print Hall, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast, BT17 0LT (tel: 028 90 611916), Mon-Thurs 9am-5pm & Fri 9am-4pm.

The late entry fee is £25 and includes a bib, timing chip, medal, finish line refreshments. Visit aisling-events.com for further information.