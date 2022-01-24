Quantity of tablets found by resident in Lower Falls

A QUANTITY of tablets have been found by a local resident in the lower Falls area.

Following the discovery of the pills last Sunday, the resident contacted local IRSP activists, who disposed of the tablets safely.

IRSP Representative for West Belfast Dan Murphy said: “First of all, I would like to thank local residents for their vigilance and in retrieving these tablets and handing them over to IRSP activists.

"These tablets could have been found by kids and mistaken for sweets. We would ask residents to speak to your kids around the dangers of finding packets like this on the street.

"One of the tablets have been sent away to a drugs charity to be tested so that the community can hopefully get an understanding of the ingredients in these potentially lethal tablets."