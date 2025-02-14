Queen’s University back on board for the sold-out SPAR Craic 10k

There can be further debate surrounding the SPAR Craic 10k’s status in not just the local running calendar but the St Patrick’s Day festivities as the sold-out signs have gone up in record time for this year’s event.

Organisers have been blown away by the scramble to secure a place at the starting line with over 5000 entries now gone, highlighting the incredible popularity of an event now in its 11th year.

Long before the Early Bird entry rate expired, the slots have all been filled to prove beyond doubt that this year is going to be the biggest and best yet.

It’s not just the runners who have opted to return for another year, but many of the sponsors and Queen’s University, Belfast are once again right behind the event.

This will be the fifth year Queen’s have come on board to back one of Belfast’s biggest race events and as the university is an intrinsic part of life in the city, it is a natural fit to continue its partnership with the SPAR Craic 10k.

"We are proud once again to sponsor the Spar Craic 10k for the fifth year," said Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Governance, External Affairs and Registrar at Queen’s University, Belfast.

"This now well-established event on the Northern Ireland running calendar brings together communities, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles and encourages physical and mental wellbeing in Northern Ireland.

"We would like to wish all participants and spectators a safe and enjoyable time.”

❌REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED for the SPAR Craic10k 2025❌ pic.twitter.com/GlIrGnu4N7 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 5, 2025

From its inaugural race in 2015, the event has gone from strength to strength, and the 2025 edition looks set to welcome over 5000 runners onto the streets of Belfast on St Patrick’s Day in what will be its highest entry yet.

The St Patrick’s Day race, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park, is part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saint’s Day.

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, we are now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.