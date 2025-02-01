Queen's University Belfast proud to be involved with Blackboard Awards

QUEEN'S University Belfast is proud to partner with the Belfast Media Group once again for this year’s Blackboard Awards, celebrating the outstanding talent and dedication of teachers across Belfast.

This year’s Blackboard Awards which take place on February 21 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at QUB, said: "Our partnership with the Blackboard Awards reflects our deep appreciation for the invaluable role educators play in shaping young minds and fostering ambition.

"At Queen’s, we recognise many of our students have been inspired and guided by an excellent teacher, and these awards provide the perfect opportunity to honour that influence. We’re thrilled to support an initiative that aligns so closely with our commitment to building a better future through education.

"Having been a teacher myself, I’ve seen first-hand how education can change lives and how a brilliant teacher can leave an indelible mark on a child’s journey.

"Teachers are far more than educators, at Queen’s we recognise their role as mentor, role model, and a source of inspiration, often sparking aspirations that students might never have considered.

"Our university deeply values the connection we have with local schools and remain committed to supporting teachers and celebrating the incredible work they do in shaping a better world.

"Now more than ever it is crucial to pause and celebrate the incredible contributions of our teachers. Their work goes far beyond the classroom, shaping not only individual lives but also the fabric of a compassionate and informed society.

"Recognising their achievements reinforces just how vital their role is in nurturing the next generation and enriching communities across Belfast and beyond."

Ryan has a message to all those teachers and classroom assistants shortlisted for next month's awards.

"Queen’s extends heartfelt congratulations to all nominated and shortlisted teachers," he added. "Being recognised as a leader in your field is a remarkable achievement, and we are proud to support these awards that celebrate your hard work.

"Your unwavering dedication and passion for education is nothing short of inspiring, and the impact you have on your pupils’ lives is truly transformative.

"Best wishes to all the nominees, we can’t wait to celebrate your successes on this special evening."