Victims of racist attack work in the health service

A SERIOUS racial assault in South Belfast has been condemned after perpetrators smashed the window of a house on Roden Street leaving a small child and the mother injured by shards of broken glass.

Police said that around 7.40pm on Monday evening, a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.

“This was an exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass," said District Commander, Superintendent Dornan. "The child's mother was also injured and the young family traumatised.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community. In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the Health Service."

The attack was condemned by South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey who said she had requested a meeting with the PSNI over ongoing racist attacks in the area.

"This is an absolutely appalling and disgusting act and I want to firstly express my thoughts with this family who have been left physically hurt and mentally frightened by this incident.

“Although some racist attacks have left the media headlines, behaviour such as this has continued and unfortunately many who have come to our island to make it their home are now living in real fear. Those involved in this sickening behaviour do not speak for the majority of south Belfast who are open, welcoming and champion diversity in all of its forms.

“The victims of this attack play an important role in our society through their work in the health service. In total contrast to this, the racist thugs involved have nothing to offer and only seek to drive fear and misery into local communities."

There can be no place for these attacks in our communities and they must be challenged.



I’ve asked for a meeting with the PSNI as those responsible need to be held to account. https://t.co/VCITUA4bwC — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) November 6, 2024

The attack was also condemned by SDLP councillor Gary McKeown who said he was disgusted.

"This family is contributing to our community, yet they have been subjected to appalling violence, and my thoughts are with them.

This family is contributing to our community, yet they have been subjected to appalling violence, and my thoughts are with them. I can't begin to imagine how terrifying this must have been.



This has to stop. https://t.co/we039gVWGM — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) November 5, 2024

"This has to stop. I am worried that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

"Those responsible are not only terrorising people living in the community, but are also dragging the name of the areas affected through the mud with their hatred. I would urge anyone with any information to come forward."